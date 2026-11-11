© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Morgan Dennehy, Junior Achievement's 5th annual "Merry Moments" event

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published November 11, 2026 at 8:50 AM CST
Morgan Dennehy and Mrs. Claus
1 of 1  — Morgan Dennehy and Mrs. Claus.jpg
Morgan Dennehy and Mrs. Claus

Junior Achievement's chief marketing elf Morgan Dennehy reveals how Santa and Mrs. Claus are making their fifth annual trip from the North Pole for free photos and festive fun at Orr Street Studios. Morgan shares surprising details about the event's special surprises and the touching legacy honoring the woman who first brought Christmas magic to Columbia! November 11, 2026

Tags
The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanMorgan DennehyJunior Achievement in Central Missouri
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman