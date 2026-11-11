The Daily Blend w/ AC: Morgan Dennehy, Junior Achievement's 5th annual "Merry Moments" event
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Morgan Dennehy and Mrs. Claus
Junior Achievement's chief marketing elf Morgan Dennehy reveals how Santa and Mrs. Claus are making their fifth annual trip from the North Pole for free photos and festive fun at Orr Street Studios. Morgan shares surprising details about the event's special surprises and the touching legacy honoring the woman who first brought Christmas magic to Columbia! November 11, 2026