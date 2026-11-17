The Daily Blend w/ AC: Mark Briley, Anderson Homes Foundation, "Affordable housing"
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Mark Briley
Mark Briley shares how Anderson Homes Foundation is tackling Columbia's housing crisis by building homes at cost and gifting families an average of $60,000 in equity through their My First Home Initiative. Discover how this unique model—started with zero budget but powered by community partnerships—is helping first-time buyers overcome barriers to homeownership and could inspire similar efforts nationwide! November 17, 2026