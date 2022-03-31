Vox Magazine's April "Behind the Issue"

In this month's "Behind the Issue" from Vox Magazine, Managing Editor Evan Musil and Art Director Moy Zhong spoke about some of April's standout stories and brought on a special guest – City Life Editor Janae McKenzie.

The tastemakers of Columbia

Evan Musil: One thing I'm really excited about is the Tastemakers package.

Moy Zhong: A lot of the chefs were women or people who don't identify as male and also people of color. Some of them are super well-known and have been in the Columbia culinary scene for a while.

We have these super tight-up shots that have these like beautiful, like, mouthwatering details that you can see in each of the chef's food.

Heightened demand for travel nurses during COVID-19 sparks questions about industry's future

Moy: Just recently, the house is trying to pass a bill that puts a cap on traveling nurses. So these are the nurses that are sent out to different locations because they have like a certain specialty.

If they were specialized in labor, and a certain small town doesn't have someone like a midwife or someone who helps with pregnancies. Larger hospitals can send them to smaller locations to help take care of those people.

But this bill might put a pay cap on a job that already like puts a lot of emotional strain on these nurses who have to just leave home just so often and can never actually settle down.

So, we're taking a look at some travel nurses and also people who work with traveling nurses, taking a look at what their life is like and how this pay gap might affect them, and if they do want to continue this job.

Suffering in silence: an essay on why Black people struggle to voice their pain

Janae McKenzie: I wrote a reported personal essay on the different barriers that Black people face when we try to seek therapy. It's very much inspired by my own journey and my very nonlinear journey, of seeking therapy and trying to take care of my mental health, and how important of a tool it's been for me.

But for many Black people and Black families, we have a tendency to bottle up the issues that we're dealing with — what happens in the house doesn't leave the house — and it doesn't really help anyone, it really just leads us to suffer more.

By the book: what to read according to Columbia's mayoral candidates

Evan: [We] covered our local politics or mayoral race, but kind of in a Vox twist – we put together a reading list of the mayoral candidates.

Moy: We think that, you know, you can learn a lot about a person by what books they read, what they choose to read, and what sort of media they choose to consume.

So, we take a look at the four remaining mayoral candidates, and we asked them, what books, like, have inspired them or have been very influential to them, but also what they're reading right now.

So, check them out before the election on April 5th, everyone.