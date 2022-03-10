Vox Magazine
At this year's Unbound Book Festival, authors including Marcia Chatelain, the winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for history, are unpacking ideas about labor in the United States.
In this month's "Behind the Issue" from Vox Magazine, Managing Editor Evan Musil and Art Director Moy Zhong spoke about some of April's standout stories and brought on a special guest – City Life Editor Janae McKenzie.
Anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States remain high. According to AAPI Data, one in six Asian American adults experienced a hate crime or incident in 2021, and just three months into 2022 - more than one in 12.KBIA’s Moy Zhong brings us this reflection, which takes a look at the community response to last year's Atlanta spa shootings - both then and now.You can read the Vox magazine story, "Columbia's Asian American community reflects on the grief and fear caused by anti-Asian violence" - here.
Get ready, Columbia. Unbound Book Festival will be back in person April 21 to 24. Unbound programming committee member Phong Nguyen gave us a rundown of the must-know authors and books before this year’s festival.
In this month's "Behind the Issue" from Vox Magazine, Managing Editor Evan Musil and Art Director Moy Zhong spoke about some of March's standout stories and give us a little insight into how those stories came to be.
Graphic novels harness the power of words and pictures working together. Graphic memoirs increase that impact by telling stories based in real-life experiences.This year, Unbound Book Festival debuts a panel featuring three writers who have authored graphic memoirs. These original works depict the personal journeys and struggles of the authors, who convey stories through illustrations and focus on themes of self-identity, culture and family.
Unbound Book Festival is breaking new ground — literally and metaphorically.After years at Stephens College, the festival is moving to downtown Columbia for its seventh season.