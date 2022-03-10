Anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States remain high. According to AAPI Data, one in six Asian American adults experienced a hate crime or incident in 2021, and just three months into 2022 - more than one in 12.KBIA’s Moy Zhong brings us this reflection, which takes a look at the community response to last year's Atlanta spa shootings - both then and now.You can read the Vox magazine story, "Columbia's Asian American community reflects on the grief and fear caused by anti-Asian violence" - here.

Listen • 10:30