Moy ZhongArt Director, Vox Magazine & Student Producer, KBIA
Moy Zhong is a senior at the University of Missouri studying journalism. She is currently the Art Director at KBIA's partner organization, Vox Magazine, and a producer on KBIA's "Missouri on Mic."
-
In this month's "Behind the Issue" from Vox Magazine, Managing Editor Evan Musil and Art Director Moy Zhong spoke about some of April's standout stories and brought on a special guest – City Life Editor Janae McKenzie.
-
Anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States remain high. According to AAPI Data, one in six Asian American adults experienced a hate crime or incident in 2021, and just three months into 2022 - more than one in 12.KBIA’s Moy Zhong brings us this reflection, which takes a look at the community response to last year's Atlanta spa shootings - both then and now.You can read the Vox magazine story, "Columbia's Asian American community reflects on the grief and fear caused by anti-Asian violence" - here.
-
In this month's "Behind the Issue" from Vox Magazine, Managing Editor Evan Musil and Art Director Moy Zhong spoke about some of March's standout stories and give us a little insight into how those stories came to be.