Behind the Issue: A look into the December issue of 'Vox Magazine'

KBIA | By Olivia Maillet, Micah Barnes, Kate Ramseyer and MJ Montgomery, Vox Magazine
Published December 6, 2024 at 10:46 AM CST
From left, Katie Burton, Brian Holt, and Aaron Harms lean out from a line with Holt in the front on a bridge in Peace Park.
From left, Katie Burton, Brian Holt, and Aaron Harms lean out from a line with Holt in the front on a bridge in Peace Park.

In this month’s “Behind the Issue,” Editor-in-chief Micah Barnes talks with writer MJ Montgomery and arts and culture editor Kate Ramseyer about the Dungeons and Dragons scene in Columbia. This popular tabletop role-playing game can be played in living rooms or cafes like Hexagon Alley. With the right people — and a bit of imagination — Columbians have embraced D&D as a way to get goofy and build a community. Montgomery and Ramseyer discuss what they learned from local dungeon masters, while drawing on their own experiences with the game.

Read the feature and other stories from the December issue below:

Cheesin’ their way home

From Lollapalooza to larceny, band Post Sex Nachos experienced it all in 2024.

CoMo’s guitar hero

Show Me Guitars is the only Fender authorized guitar tech store in Columbia.

Picking up the paintbrush

In retirement, John Fennell has a new canvas to focus on.
