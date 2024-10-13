Behind the Issue: A look into the September/October issue of 'Vox Magazine'

In this month’s “Behind the Issue,” Editor-in-chief Micah Barnes talks with Vox writer Abigail Ramirez about how she developed this month's feature that explored the voting potential of Gen Z. Ramirez first wrote the story in May, but an eventful summer meant that revisions were necessary when she returned to school.

Read the feature and other stories from the September/October issue below:

What will Gen Z do with American elections?

Almost two-thirds of the Gen Z age group will be able to vote for the first time in a presidential election.

Artists from Orr Street Studios continue to fight the fire

Orr Street Studios artists are still rebuilding after a July fire damaged their studios, artwork and tools.

Smiles, hugs and drag are coming to Mid-Missouri PrideFest

The 2024 Mid-Missouri PrideFest was projected to be twice as big as previous years, complete with a parade, vendors and, of course, drag performances.