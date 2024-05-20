© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Behind the Issue: A look into the June issue of 'Vox Magazine'

KBIA | By Dominique Hodge, Micah Barnes, Andrea Merritt
Published May 20, 2024 at 8:31 AM CDT
Christian Lewis, Andre Roland’s younger brother, looks up art the sky before releasing balloons in Roland’s memory on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at Columbia Memorial Cemetery in Columbia. “This one's for you, ‘Dre,” said Lewis.
Owen Ziliak
In this month’s “Behind the Issue,” Editor-in-chief Micah Barnes spoke with Andrea Merritt to discuss her experience covering the case of Andre Roland and his brother’s fight for justice 35 years later.

Seeking Answers

In 1989, 14-year-old Andre Roland's death was ruled a suicide. Concerns about the speed and rigor of the investigation have led his brother to fight for justice.

CoMo Cooks

Locals are jumpstarting new businesses and sharing cuisine through the CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen.

It's a novel idea

Sabreena Anowar made her fairytale dream of owning a bookstore become a reality when she opened Sabu's Books in February. Now, she houses around 3,500 books.
Dominique Hodge
Dominique Hodge is a junior at the University of Missouri studying cross-platform editing and producing. She is a reporter/producer for KBIA's Missouri Health Talks.
Vox Magazine
