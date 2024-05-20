Behind the Issue: A look into the June issue of 'Vox Magazine'

In this month’s “Behind the Issue,” Editor-in-chief Micah Barnes spoke with Andrea Merritt to discuss her experience covering the case of Andre Roland and his brother’s fight for justice 35 years later.

Seeking Answers

In 1989, 14-year-old Andre Roland's death was ruled a suicide. Concerns about the speed and rigor of the investigation have led his brother to fight for justice.

CoMo Cooks

Locals are jumpstarting new businesses and sharing cuisine through the CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen.

It's a novel idea

Sabreena Anowar made her fairytale dream of owning a bookstore become a reality when she opened Sabu's Books in February. Now, she houses around 3,500 books.

