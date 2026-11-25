As sunlight streams in through a strand of trees, Russ Kremer tosses feed on the ground at his farm in Frankenstein, Missouri, a tiny town in the heart of Osage County. A few dozen hogs race to greet him.

“They’re smart,” he says. “They’re mischievous."

He’s in the shadow of an old barn across the street from his childhood home, on the piece of land where he learned to love farming.

“For all practical purposes, I was raised by pigs,” he said.

He knew from age 5, when all his elementary school drawings were of pigs, that he wanted the family land to be his someday.

Kremer and his brother, a soil scientist at the University of Missouri, dreamed of taking over the land and transforming it into a regenerative farm, one that would rebuild the health of the soil their family had tended for nearly a century.

The farm had been willed to all seven of the Kremer children, so they planned to pool their funds together and buy their siblings out of their shares. But after his older brother died, coming up with the money to purchase his family land became a challenge for Kremer.

“All of a sudden you're faced with, instead of splitting up a million dollars plus, you got to take on the whole load,” he said.

Cory W. MacNeil / Missouri News Network Pigs await a feeding at Wildwood Farm on Oct. in Frankenstein, Mo.

So Kremer turned to Steward Lending , a platform that allows investors to fund loans for regenerative farmers. It’s half investment opportunity, half chance to support a more sustainable kind of agriculture: a money-meets-mission model that they call “crowdfarming.”

It’s part of a growing market of lenders offering non-traditional farmers an alternative to banks or government agencies.

Brandon Welch is the CEO of Mad Capital, another lender Kremer has worked with in the past. Welch said his platform caters to sustainable farmers in ways traditional lenders cannot, either because they don’t understand these non-traditional ways of farming, or because they can’t take the financial risks sometimes associated with them.

“We exist because, when a farmer walks into their local bank and their pitch is essentially, ‘I want to transition organic because it's more profitable, but to get there, I'm going to lose money for three seasons,’ it's not compelling to the local loan officer,” he said.

Welch and his co-founder started Mad Capital after a 2018 realization that regenerative farmers struggled to fund their transitions out of conventional agriculture. Eight years later, Welch says they finance around 36 farmers in 18 states. Steward Lending, which asks investors for nine-month loans as low as $100, has raised over $43 million through its Regenerative Capital campaign since its inception.

Kremer said he considers lenders like Steward and Mad “better fits” for his style of local, non-traditional meat production, as compared to big finance firms. He remembers being active in the first waves of sustainable agriculture advocacy back in the 1980s, though, and said he’s wary of the farm-as-investment way of thinking.

“Farmers were the greatest messengers and storytellers and advocates for this type of agriculture,” he said. “But in the end, the people that embraced it and took advantage of it were larger corporate food companies.”

Loan learning curve

In the next decade, as farmers and landowners age, at least 50 million acres of farmland is expected to change hands. At the same time, competition for land and rising costs means young and beginning farmers need to raise a lot of money.

Cory W. MacNeil / Missouri News Network Russ Kremer picks out tomahawk pork chops from a freezer on Oct. 22 at Wildwood Farm in Frankenstein, Mo. Kremer weighs each cut of meat to ensure consistency between hogs.

Jeremy Garton is an aspiring vegetable farmer in Kansas City looking for land to start his business. As a disabled veteran, he’s eligible for a beginning farmer loan through the federal Farm Service Agency. But he says the $600,000 borrowing limit isn’t enough to buy the 15 acres he would need.

“If anybody was asking me, I would suggest maybe that number needs to be updated to keep up with the price of land,” he said.

For Garton, being near Kansas City means greater access to a market for his crop, but it also means paying much more for land than he might in a rural area. Across Missouri, the market value of farmland has more than tripled in the past 20 years , from around $1,500 per acre in 2002 to more than $4,600 in 2022.

And that’s just a piece of ground to farm on. Farm input costs — the seeds, machinery and chemicals farmers use to produce food — have risen, too.

“The biggest barrier is probably the cost of equipment, after the cost of land,” he said. “Really, just the upfront cost of getting into farming is extremely high.”

Garten hopes to piece together government loans and cost-share programs to secure enough funding to start his business.

For new farmers, those without inherited land or farm business knowledge, navigating the complex world of banks and loans can also be a barrier to accessing funding.

Cory W. MacNeil / Missouri News Network Russ Kremer checks the temperature of a ham hanging in the cold storage room on Oct. 22 at Wildwood Farm in Frankenstein, Mo. The small processing facility on his land is modeled after an Italian tradition of local, vertically-integrated meat processors, designed to limit the distance hogs are transported before harvesting.

Cait Caughey works with young and beginning farmers at the Center for Rural Affairs, a Nebraska-based nonprofit supporting the interests of small farmers and agricultural communities.

She said new farmers can benefit from face-to-face interactions with representatives from government agencies like the U.S. Department of Agriculture at community events or conferences. But as funding cuts over the past two years have left those remaining representatives with more ground to cover, she said the agencies just don’t have enough bandwidth to build relationships with farmers. Those funding cuts also eliminated many programs that directed funding toward young, regenerative and other nontraditional farmers.

“We’ve gone from some expanded capacity and programs to recently, under this administration, peddling a lot of that back,” she said.

Organizations like Caughey’s and some government programs are trying to educate producers about funding available to them. But for those who have been historically underrepresented, such as Black or non-English speaking farmers, Caughey said there are still barriers to accessing funding.

“There's a lot of work being done to help farmers and beginning farmers continue to navigate those land access opportunities,” she said. “But it's still really falling short.”

Sustainable farms, sustainable communities

At the top of the hill overlooking his farm, Kremer slows his truck next to Frankenstein’s Catholic church. The stone that makes up the chapel’s white walls was quarried at his family farm, he said, back when the town still had families moving in and stores in its small downtown.

Cory W. MacNeil / Missouri News Network Russ Kremer stands in front of his childhood and current home on Oct. 22 at Wildwood Farm in Frankenstein, Mo.

Kremer hopes family farms like his might be a boost to the local economy.

He’s excited to see that sustainable agriculture and the systems to fund it are growing. Although he found a way to finance his farmland purchase, he said more systemic support is needed, especially for the next generation of farmers.

As the regenerative agriculture movement gains more interest , Kremer worries that money could end up in the hands of the already-wealthy corporations dominating America’s agriculture industry, not in those of small farms and towns.

“Unless it actually helps local communities and regionalized communities and makes that economy more sustainable, you don't have sustainable agriculture,” he said.

Cory W. MacNeil / Missouri News Network Russ Kremer speaks about his philosophy of farming on Oct. 22 at Wildwood Farm in Frankenstein, Mo.

As the shadows over the farm get longer, Kremer’s truck rattles back down the gravel road: past the barn, past the field he plans to dedicate to studying soil health in honor of his older brother. At last, he pulls the truck into the driveway of the old white house.

Kremer sits in a worn rocking chair, near the home he grew up in. A small pink pig slips through the gate, lying down in the shade of a tree, mingling with the barn cats that circle near Kremer’s workboots.

The farm — and its regenerative mission — are a work in progress, he said, eyeing the fields that neighbor his home. But for now, he’s finding ways to pay for it.

Additional reporting provided by Jana Rose Schleis.