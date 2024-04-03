Behind the Issue: A look into the April issue of 'Vox Magazine'

In this month’s “Behind the Issue,” Editor-in-chief Micah Barnes talks with writer Chloe Lykken about her Stephens College fashion program feature and how the department shines, despite it being outside of well known fashion hubs like New York City and Los Angeles.

How Stephens College’s fashion program sewed its name into history

The celebrated and established fashion program at Stephens College will host its 80th annual fashion show this April. Get an inside look at how the program came to be, as well as why the department is so distinguished nationwide.

Women’s History Month: Four local women in the arts you should know

From theater to mixed media art, these four women represent a colorful look at who guides Columbia’s art scene. Read about what inspires these artists and what their impact on the community means to them.

Beyond the pages: How 6 Unbound authors explore food, history and representation, Unbound Book Festival celebrates reading despite Missouri book bans

These stories offer a sneak peek at a few of the authors that will be featured in the 2024 Unbound Book Festival. After seeing what the 2024 festival has to offer, read about what the festival has done to remedy the censorship of books.