Behind the Issue: A look into the March 2025 issue of 'Vox Magazine'

In this month’s “Behind the Issue,” editor-in-chief Olivia Maillet talks with writer Maya Dawson and editor Haven Dager about the making of the True/False Film Fest featured film matrix. The process is nearly impossible without the help of True/False programmers Amada Torruella and Amber Love, who gave their two cents about where to rank the feature films from conventional to unconventional and heartwarming to heartbreaking.

Matrices are a good visual representation of the relationship between all of the featured films — a perfect resource when planning what movies to see at True/False. Dawson and Dager also talk about what film they are most excited to see after making the matrix.

Explore the matrix and more stories from the March issue, below:

‘Art was everything I had’

Lee Carter, owner of Immortal Art tattoo studio, turns his passion for tattooing into a reality.

A toast to avocado

Avoca-don't miss out on these six places you can get your avocado toast fix

Family ties

Sole searchers come together IRL at this sneaker shop and swap meet.

