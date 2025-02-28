© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Behind the Issue: A look into the March 2025 issue of 'Vox Magazine'

KBIA | By Olivia Maillet, Haven Dager, Maya Dawson and Kate Ramseyer
Published February 28, 2025 at 4:44 PM CST
True/False opened last year with the Jubilee Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 at Missouri Theatre in Columbia. “Missouri is the center of the universe,” Don Jourdan, an attendee wearing the True/False cape, said. “Missouri is in the middle of the U.S., Columbia is in the middle of Missouri, and people come all around the world to attend this event.”
Caroline Larson
/
Columbia Missourian
In this month’s “Behind the Issue,” editor-in-chief Olivia Maillet talks with writer Maya Dawson and editor Haven Dager about the making of the True/False Film Fest featured film matrix. The process is nearly impossible without the help of True/False programmers Amada Torruella and Amber Love, who gave their two cents about where to rank the feature films from conventional to unconventional and heartwarming to heartbreaking.

Matrices are a good visual representation of the relationship between all of the featured films — a perfect resource when planning what movies to see at True/False. Dawson and Dager also talk about what film they are most excited to see after making the matrix.

Explore the matrix and more stories from the March issue, below:

‘Art was everything I had’

Lee Carter, owner of Immortal Art tattoo studio, turns his passion for tattooing into a reality.

A toast to avocado

Avoca-don't miss out on these six places you can get your avocado toast fix

Family ties

Sole searchers come together IRL at this sneaker shop and swap meet.
