Behind the Issue: A look into the January/February issue of 'Vox Magazine'

In this month’s “Behind the Issue,” Editor-in-chief Micah Barnes talks with writer Sarah Goodson about how Columbians are addressing the decrease in participation of girls in sports.

According to Aspen Institute, a non profit, one in three girls between the ages of 6 and 12 participate in sports growing up — but almost half of these girls will quit their sports during puberty.

Goodson has never played a sport, but during her reporting, she realized the important role sports can play in a girl's life. Sports can develop leadership and resilience skills, for example. She explored this discovery and the process of reporting this story in this episode of "Behind the Issue."

