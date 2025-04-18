Behind the Issue: A look into the April 2025 issue of 'Vox Magazine'

In this month’s “Behind the Issue,” editor-in-chief Olivia Maillet talks with contributing writer Olivia Mahl about how Unbound Book Festival co-executive director Alex George was inspired to bring national and internationally recognized authors to Columbia.

George, himself, is a published author. And after attending book festivals around the world where he talked about his books, he thought Columbia was the perfect community to start a book festival of his own. Unbound is supported by volunteers, sponsors and the Columbia community, making the event free and accessible.

You are what you read

Keynote speaker Min Jin Lee, author of Pachinko, and other panelists will spark boundless thought during the 10th Unbound Book Festival.

Bouncing back

Davis Taylor takes the court to represent the 2025 U.S.A. Men’s Under 23 wheelchair basketball team.

Girlhood gallery

Growing up can be surreal, but Zoe Hawk paints the perfect pictures.

