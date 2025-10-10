© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Behind the Issue: A look into the September/October 2025 issue of 'Vox Magazine'

KBIA | By Arabella Cosgrove, Cayli Yanagida and Tyler White - Vox Magazine
Published October 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
The silhouette of a violinist is cast upon the left side of a screen, created by a single spotlight. Colorful painted streaks of yellow, pink, orange, red blue are twisting and weaving across the image, originating from the violin's shadow and traveling to the right.
Photo by Lily Mantel, illustration by Rachel Goodbee
/
Vox Magazine
Organizations such as the Columbia Art League and The Missouri Symphony provide opportunities for connection and collaboration with the public, using art as the catalyst.

On May 2, Columbia arts organizations — including the “We Always Swing” Jazz Series and Ragtag Cinema — learned that the Trump administration revoked their grants from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). Despite the loss of federal funding, these groups are finding ways to adapt and move forward.

In this episode of “Behind the Issue,” Editor-in-Chief Cayli Yanagida spoke with writer Tyler White about how local arts leaders are teaming up with community members to sustain Columbia’s arts scene.

Find this story and more in the Sept/Oct issue of Vox Magazine:

A look inside the student-led group that helped dismantle segregation in 1950s and '60s Columbia

The Congress of Racial Equality conducted sit-ins, protests and organizing efforts to desegregate downtown restaurants and businesses, leading to the city passing a public accommodations law in 1964.

Marching Mizzou: Counting notes, steps and memories

A by-the-numbers guide to the music of Marching Mizzou, from performing on Faurot Field to traveling to London.

Vox Insider Podcast Episode 6: Stories of resilience

In this episode of the Vox Insider podcast, four reporters explore the ins and outs of their articles in the September/October issue.
Tags
Missouri News Network Arts & CultureBehind the IssueTop Storiesfederal fundinggrantstrump administration
Vox Magazine
See stories by Vox Magazine
Cayli Yanagida
Cayli Yanagida is a news anchor with KBIA and a graduate student in the Missouri School of Journalism Master of Arts program.
See stories by Cayli Yanagida
Related Content