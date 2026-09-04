Central Missouri Humane Society suspends dog intake due to parvovirus

The Central Missouri Humane Society will temporarily suspend dog intake following a confirmed case of canine parvovirus at the shelter.

Starting Thursday, the Humane Society will suspend routine intake of dogs for the next two weeks. The Humane Society and Columbia/Boone County Animal Control will continue to assist with emergency situations on a case-by-case basis, according to a news release from the Humane Society.

The precautionary measure is intended to protect dogs currently in the Humane Society's care and prevent further spread of the highly contagious virus, according to the news release.

Canine parvovirus, commonly known as parvo, is a serious and highly contagious virus that affects dogs. It is not zoonotic and cannot be transmitted from dogs to humans. Signs of parvovirus can include lethargy, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite, according to the news release.

During the temporary closure, the Humane Society is asking community members who find stray dogs to make every reasonable effort to reunite them with their families in the field rather than immediately bring them to the shelter, according to the news release.

The Humane Society will remain available to scan found dogs for microchips at the shelter and can provide basic supplies to community members who are able to temporarily hold a found dog while searching for its owner, according to the news release.