A motion to identify and evaluate alternatives to Flock cameras was approved by the Columbia City Council during Monday night’s drawn out regular meeting.

Set to expire in March 2027, Columbia’s contract with Flock Safety will not be renewed following a special meeting on Nov. 9 where the council voted 5-2 against the renewal.

Forwarded by Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, the motion to identify possible alternatives comes after Nickie Davis, executive director of the Downtown Community Improvement District, spoke on behalf of downtown businesses about the safety benefit the systems have had.

“We’ve seen the results the Flock cameras have produced for us in the crimes that have happened in our downtown area, and it would just be a staggering difference to see in March of next year, when this program will go away without anything taking its place,” Davis said.

Discussing the possibility of an alternative system being implemented, some council members appeared hesitant to support technology that could be similar to Flock cameras.

“As we move forward, I would want to see something that is significantly different from Flock in its operation, and then its storage of data,” First Ward council member Valerie Carroll said.

Echoing Carroll’s sentiments, Fifth Ward council member Christina Hartman shared concerns about the state of surveillance technology and its privacy issues, but was open to learning about alternatives.

Sixth Ward council member Betsy Peters, who voted against the cancellation of the Flock cameras contract, emphasized her support for a security alternative downtown.

“I do think that we need downtown cameras, or we need some security,” she said. “I’m sorry to say that, but I do think we need to look at that.”

A date for when city staff must return with possible alternatives to Flock cameras was not set by the council.

Transmission line

The main focus of Monday’s meeting was to discuss in the longstanding project to build a 161-kilovolt transmission line between the Perche Creek and Grindstone Substations.

After over two hours of public comment from residents both in support and against the project, the City Council voted unanimously to authorize the Columbia Utilities Department to hire an engineering firm to develop a final design for the path of the transmission line.

Circling back to the transmission line during the council’s closing statements, Fourth Ward council member Sharon Geuea Jones forwarded a motion for an extensive report on the project from staff.

“I move to request that staff provide a full report, including lessons learned over the last 12 years of this process, an accounting of the work they did to explore the adoption of connecting the Perche Creek substation to the McBaine substation and why other options were rejected,” she said.

Approved by the council, Jones’ motion did not receive a date for when city staff must return with the report.

Downtown safety

The council unanimously approved an agreement between the city and the Missouri Department of Public Safety to accept state grant funds for public safety initiatives in downtown Columbia.

Allocated exclusively for DPS-approved public safety initiatives within the improvement district, Columbia Police Chief Jill Schlude said that she and Columbia Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer had settled on using the funds on a barricade system for special events.

The city will now receive $970,000 in grant funds, though Schlude and Buffaloe clarified that the barricade system would likely require additional funding to cover its cost.

Violence prevention

Unanimously approved on Monday night was the addition of a new program coordinator position in the Office of Violence Prevention.

The new staff position will aim to reduce violence and support affected individuals by helping build community partnership and coordinate specialized service coordination, according to a council memo.

They will also analyze and summarize data to help improve community response and connect high-risk communities with support systems.

Candidates eligible for the job are required to have a bachelor’s degree in social work, sociology, criminal justice, public administration or a related field, with three to five years of experience in violence prevention, community affairs or social services.