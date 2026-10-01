SNAP set to roll out a revised benefits plan in two phases

New SNAP qualification requirements will go into effect in Missouri on Oct. 1 for new applications, recertification requests and adding a person, the Missouri Department of Social Services announced.

The new verification system for SNAP will now require documentation of rent payments, utilities, bank statements and receipts of childcare payments. Current SNAP recipients will need to provide these new documents upon their next date of recertification.

This change prompts SNAP recipients to file more detailed income documents on top of concrete net and gross income numbers, rather than self-attestation.

“These updated verification guidelines help us make consistent, well‑documented eligibility decisions while safeguarding resources for households who truly need them,” Family Support Division Director Mandi Adams said. “The goal of the Family Support Division is to strengthen the program in a way that is fair, clear and supportive for participants across the state.”

The Healthy SNAP program is scheduled to go into effect on Feb. 15, 2027. The new guidelines limit the types of foods that can be purchased using SNAP benefits.

Items such as candy, deserts and certain beverages will no longer be available for purchase through SNAP. This change comes after a revision to the list of SNAP eligible food items was filed by the state agency back in September 2025.

“Extending this timeline to February 2027 ensures that when the program refocus launches, it will have a well-supported network of local retailers fully prepared to deliver widespread support to our communities,” Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said in a news release.

In a June 5 news release by the Missouri Division of Social Services, the organization explained the need for the delay, stating the extended start date will “allow the state to thoroughly incorporate feedback from local grocers, agricultural partners and community stakeholders.”

Empower Missouri, which released a statement in late August, said there is a threat that some families will no longer be SNAP eligible upon the implementation of the new verification system, further compounding the strain on Missouri residents to purchase groceries as prices continue to increase.

“Almost 18,000 children in Missouri have already lost food assistance under the additional requirements imposed on SNAP recipients under House Resolution 1,” the release read.

Empower Missouri also noted that 44,000 Missouri residents lost food assistance after the passing of the resolution via the Big Beautiful Bill in July 2025.

Also in the organization’s statement, Empower Missouri leadership voiced its concern regarding hurdles of reverification towards eligibility. Increased recertification requirements, unnecessary hiccups regarding income documentation and other paperwork could make for unforeseen errors in processing.

Upon the onset of the new SNAP system, the organization believes that processing delays could jeopardize the opportunity for families to promptly receive the help they need.

“The new requirements that DSS announced will increase the possibility that more Missourians will be denied benefits or cut off from benefits because of paperwork, not because of their eligibility,” Empower Missouri said.

“We should be asking whether Missouri has the capacity to get those decisions right,” said Christine Woody, food security policy manager at Empower Missouri. “When an eligible person loses benefits because a document was missing, a deadline was missed or paperwork was processed incorrectly, that is not program integrity. That is administrative failure.”

However, Social Services said it expects the transition will be smooth. For Healthy SNAP, the state has worked with retailers to troubleshoot potential point-of-sale setbacks and finalize program infrastructure.

“Healthy SNAP is a critical investment in the future of Missouri families,” Kehoe said. “Our administration is committed to a smooth rollout that ensures SNAP benefits are being used to purchase healthy, nutritious foods.”