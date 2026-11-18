COLUMBIA — The Boone County auditor proposed $750,000 for justice system modernization in the proposed 2027 budget, including a study that would determine the cost of maintaining, expanding or replacing the current Boone County Jail.

Auditor Kyle Rieman submitted the proposed budget on Friday. The budget is set at $128.9 million, $20 million less than the 2026 budget. Rieman worked with county officials to identify areas for reductions.

In the wake of Boone County voters' rejection of the sales tax meant to fund a new jail, Rieman said he considered alternative solutions as he created the budget, allocating $11.1 million for total detention expenses. In 2026, the county spent $4.5 million on out-of-county housing expenses, Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick said. This cost has rapidly increased in the last few years from only $500,000 in 2022.

"Although the voters rejected Prop L, the number of court-ordered detainees continues to rise with no signs of slowing. An effective and modern justice system has real costs, and solutions to the current crisis will require participation from all stakeholders in the justice system," Rieman said in a news release on Tuesday. "This budget is a first step. It holds the line on spending, it is direct about what is driving our costs. and it asks every part of the system to come to the table with a coordinated plan to control them."

If Proposition L had passed, it would have imposed a three-eighths of a cent sales tax for 15 years to fund a new 570-bed facility. Proposition L failed with nearly 60% of votes cast against the measure.

Boone County detainees are currently housed in 14 other counties across Missouri, a number Kendrick said will likely grow. But with other counties across the state also experiencing overcapacity, space in jails becomes competitive, and Boone County has been pulled into bidding wars, Kendrick said.

The auditor's office worked with the Boone County prosecuting attorney's office to analyze custody data from 2023 through 2026. They found that total detainees nearly doubled, from 232 in January 2023 to 451 in November 2026. The Boone County Jail is equipped to hold 200 detainees.

They also found that roughly two of every three people in custody were held on an offense involving a weapon or violence against a person.

At any given time, only 32 to 34 beds are occupied with detainees charged in connection with a homicide, but those detainees also averaged 410 days in the jail. The overall median length of stay decreased in 2026 to an average of 65 days.

The Boone County Commission will hold three public hearings over the proposed budget, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 9:30 a.m. Dec. 8.

Budget reductions

Among the reductions in the proposed 2027 budget are staffing adjustments that Reiman described as 6.22 full-time equivalent positions.

Three positions would be eliminated in the circuit court, as well as two in detention operations and three in the prosecutor's office.

The budget also proposed two transfers within the Boone County Sheriff's Office and decreasing the hours of two detention officers.

Other specific reductions in the budget were not immediately clear.

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