Afternoon Newscast for October 16, 2026 By Yazin Merayyan Published October 16, 2026 at 5:32 PM CDT Listen • 3:00 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom, including:Columbia College inaugurates new presidentFederal visa rule prompts concerns among Mizzou international studentsColumbia adds second glass recycling drop-off locationSt. Louis just made it harder to open smoke shops and easier to shut down ones that attract crime