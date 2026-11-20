Afternoon Newscast for November 20, 2026 By Yazin Merayyan Published November 20, 2026 at 4:51 PM CST Listen • 3:00 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom, including:Hawley says he'd join Democrat effort to repeal limits on tax funding MedicaidLawsuit seeks end to Hanaway probe of pro-Palestine student groupColumbia Audubon Society needs volunteers to count winter birdsUM Board of Curators approves Mizzou reactor expansion, UMSL master plan