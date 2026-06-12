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Thinking Out Loud

Temporal buffet: Exploring pollinators, people, and pests in our own backyard

By Rachael Norden,
Rebecca Smith
Published June 12, 2026 at 3:21 PM CDT
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In an episode dedicated to all things bugs, KBIA’s Rachael Norden is joined by KBIA Health Reporter Rebecca Smith to speak with Dr. Emily Althoff, Assistant Extension Professor and State Extension Specialist of Urban Entomology at CAFNR on the relationships between pollinators and pests – how they’re often one and the same – and how people can play a vital role in stewarding local environments to not only help our flying friends survive, but thrive.

Episode Resources & Links:

Contact Dr. Althoff: : emilyalthoff@missouri.edu

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Thinking Out Loud cafnrMizzou CAFNRThinking Out Loud
Rachael Norden
Joining the KBIA team in May 2023, Rachael Norden is a renaissance woman of the road less-traveled.
See stories by Rachael Norden
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer for the KBIA Health & Wealth Desk. Born and raised outside of Rolla, Missouri, she has a passion for diving into often overlooked issues that affect the rural populations of her state – especially stories that broaden people’s perception of “rural” life.
See stories by Rebecca Smith