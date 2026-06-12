Temporal buffet: Exploring pollinators, people, and pests in our own backyard

In an episode dedicated to all things bugs, KBIA’s Rachael Norden is joined by KBIA Health Reporter Rebecca Smith to speak with Dr. Emily Althoff, Assistant Extension Professor and State Extension Specialist of Urban Entomology at CAFNR on the relationships between pollinators and pests – how they’re often one and the same – and how people can play a vital role in stewarding local environments to not only help our flying friends survive, but thrive.

Episode Resources & Links:



Contact Dr. Althoff: : emilyalthoff@missouri.edu