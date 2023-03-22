Paul Pepper: Annalise Brown/Rigel Oliveri, Camp Kesem & Dayna Glanz/Sarah Stansbeary, OsteoStrong

Adults working through a cancer diagnosis can be difficult situation, especially if you're a parent of a young child. Camp Kesem is a place for those children to go at no charge to the family, thanks for fundraising efforts, and Mizzou has their own chapter. Guests: ANNALISE BROWN and RIGEL OLIVERI | Also, OsteoStrong Columbia owner DAYNA GLANZ is back, and she brought a member, SARAH STANSBEARY! Sarah shares her story of being diagnosed with osteopenia at age 54. (4:00) March 22, 2023