Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Annalise Brown/Rigel Oliveri, Camp Kesem & Dayna Glanz/Sarah Stansbeary, OsteoStrong

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published March 22, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Annalise Brown
Annalise Brown
Rigel Oliveri
Rigel Oliveri
Dayna Glanz
Dayna Glanz
Sarah Stansbeary
Sarah Stansbeary

Adults working through a cancer diagnosis can be difficult situation, especially if you're a parent of a young child. Camp Kesem is a place for those children to go at no charge to the family, thanks for fundraising efforts, and Mizzou has their own chapter. Guests: ANNALISE BROWN and RIGEL OLIVERI | Also, OsteoStrong Columbia owner DAYNA GLANZ is back, and she brought a member, SARAH STANSBEARY! Sarah shares her story of being diagnosed with osteopenia at age 54. (4:00) March 22, 2023

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsAnnalise BrownRigel OliveriKesem at MizzouDayna GlanzSarah StansbearyOsteoStrong
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
