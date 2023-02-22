Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz/Cynthia DeTrempe, OsteoStrong & Kristen Eiffert, "Ultra-Processed Foods"
Cynthia DeTrempe and Dayna Glanz
Kristen Eiffert
OsteoStrong member CYNTHIA DeTREMPE joins owner DAYNA GLANZ on today's show to share her story of recovery after being diagnosed with osteoporosis in 2016. Also, registered dietitian KRISTEN EIFFERT is here to talk about some of the "ultra-processed foods" that (alarmingly, perhaps) make up 60% of an adult's food intake. (4:23) February 22, 2023