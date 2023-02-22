© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz/Cynthia DeTrempe, OsteoStrong & Kristen Eiffert, "Ultra-Processed Foods"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published February 22, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
Cynthia DeTrempe and Dayna Glanz
Cynthia DeTrempe and Dayna Glanz
Kristen Eiffert
Kristen Eiffert

OsteoStrong member CYNTHIA DeTREMPE joins owner DAYNA GLANZ on today's show to share her story of recovery after being diagnosed with osteoporosis in 2016. Also, registered dietitian KRISTEN EIFFERT is here to talk about some of the "ultra-processed foods" that (alarmingly, perhaps) make up 60% of an adult's food intake. (4:23) February 22, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
