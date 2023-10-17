© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Author Kurt Reid, "Financial Freedom Simplified" & Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong Columbia

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published October 17, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Kurt Reid
1 of 2  — Kurt Reid.jpg
Kurt Reid
Dayna Glanz
2 of 2  — Dayna Glanz.jpg
Dayna Glanz

Earn. Save. Invest. Repeat. Those are the wise words of author KURT REID, who wrote the book, 'Financial Freedom Simplified', after realizing not enough young people were doing just that. Also, DAYNA GLANZ, OsteoStrong Columbia owner/operator, is back for one last look at a non-pharmaceutical approach to improving bone density; this time, it's all about easy exercises you can do at home! (4:05) October 17, 2023

September 2023-August 2024 Paul PepperRadio FriendsKurt ReidAuthor InterviewDayna GlanzOsteoStrong
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
