Paul Pepper: Author Kurt Reid, "Financial Freedom Simplified" & Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong Columbia

Earn. Save. Invest. Repeat. Those are the wise words of author KURT REID, who wrote the book, 'Financial Freedom Simplified', after realizing not enough young people were doing just that. Also, DAYNA GLANZ, OsteoStrong Columbia owner/operator, is back for one last look at a non-pharmaceutical approach to improving bone density; this time, it's all about easy exercises you can do at home! (4:05) October 17, 2023