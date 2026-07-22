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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Alex LaBrunerie, LaBrunerie Financial, "The affordability crisis"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published July 22, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Alex LaBrunerie
1 of 1  — Alex LaBrunerie.jpg
Alex LaBrunerie

Struggling with inflation, depleted savings, and a housing market that’s locking younger families out of the American dream? On today's show, Alex LaBrunerie, president of LaBrunerie Financial, shares practical budgeting tips and a powerful IRA strategy—qualified charitable distributions—that can cut your tax bill while giving local non-profits the support they urgently need. July 22, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanAlex LaBrunerieLaBrunerie Financial
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
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