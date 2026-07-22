The Daily Blend w/ AC: Alex LaBrunerie, LaBrunerie Financial, "The affordability crisis"
1 of 1 — Alex LaBrunerie.jpg
Alex LaBrunerie
Struggling with inflation, depleted savings, and a housing market that’s locking younger families out of the American dream? On today's show, Alex LaBrunerie, president of LaBrunerie Financial, shares practical budgeting tips and a powerful IRA strategy—qualified charitable distributions—that can cut your tax bill while giving local non-profits the support they urgently need. July 22, 2026