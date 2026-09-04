The Daily Blend w/ AC: Elizabeth Stephens and Sarah Greenlee, 10th annual Progress Awards
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Elizabeth Stephens and Sarah Greenlee
The Columbia Missourian and Children's Grove have joined forces, combining the Progress Awards and the Kindness in Business Awards into one powerful celebration of the people making a real difference in our community. Join AC as she sits down with Elizabeth Stephens and Sarah Greenlee to find out how you can nominate someone who is going above and beyond -- and why this partnership is brighter than ever in its 10th year! September 4, 2026