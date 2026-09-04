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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Elizabeth Stephens and Sarah Greenlee, 10th annual Progress Awards

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 4, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Elizabeth Stephens and Sarah Greenlee
1 of 1  — Elizabeth Stephens and Sarah Greenlee.jpg
Elizabeth Stephens and Sarah Greenlee

The Columbia Missourian and Children's Grove have joined forces, combining the Progress Awards and the Kindness in Business Awards into one powerful celebration of the people making a real difference in our community. Join AC as she sits down with Elizabeth Stephens and Sarah Greenlee to find out how you can nominate someone who is going above and beyond -- and why this partnership is brighter than ever in its 10th year! September 4, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanElizabeth StephensSarah GreenleeColumbia MissourianChildren's GroveProgress Awards
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
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