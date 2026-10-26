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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Christy Lowe and Stacie Pottinger, Voluntary Action Center's Holiday Program

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 26, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Christy Lowe and Stacie Pottinger
1 of 1  — Christy Lowe and Stacie Pottinger.jpg
Christy Lowe and Stacie Pottinger

Voluntary Action Center's Stacie Pottinger and Christy Lowe join us to share how you can help make the holidays brighter for over 1,200 local families in need through their 44th annual holiday program. Sponsor a family, volunteer, or donate—and discover why teaming up with friends or family might be the most rewarding gift you give this season! October 26, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanChristy LoweStacie PottingerVoluntary Action Center
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
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