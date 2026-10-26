The Daily Blend w/ AC: Christy Lowe and Stacie Pottinger, Voluntary Action Center's Holiday Program
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Christy Lowe and Stacie Pottinger
Voluntary Action Center's Stacie Pottinger and Christy Lowe join us to share how you can help make the holidays brighter for over 1,200 local families in need through their 44th annual holiday program. Sponsor a family, volunteer, or donate—and discover why teaming up with friends or family might be the most rewarding gift you give this season! October 26, 2026