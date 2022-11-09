Midterm Election 2022 Results: Boone County Democrats
Boone County Democrats and their supporters gathered last night at the Roof atop the The Broadway Hotel to watch election results come in. KBIA reporters spoke with many of the victors.
Doug Mann - Missouri House of Representatives, District 50
Mann defeated Republican James Musgraves.
Adrian Plank - Missouri House of Representatives, District 47
Democrat Adrian Plank won his election for Missouri House District 47 with 52% of the vote. Plank ran for the same state representative position in the past two elections unsuccessfully.
Jenna Redel - Boone County Treasurer
This election was Redel’s first time running for office.
Bob Nolte - Boone County Recorder of Deeds
Democrat Bob Nolte defeated Republican Shamon Jones in the race for Boone County Recorder of Deeds on Nov. 8 with 56% of the vote.
Kyle Rieman - Boone County Auditor
Democrat Kyle Rieman won his race for Boone County Auditor with 52% of the vote.