Midterm Election 2022 Results: Boone County Democrats

Boone County Democrats and their supporters gathered last night at the Roof atop the The Broadway Hotel to watch election results come in. KBIA reporters spoke with many of the victors.



News Adrian Plank wins Missouri 47th District State Representative Democrat Adrian Plank won his election for Missouri House District 47 with 52% of the vote. Plank ran for the same state representative position in the past two elections unsuccessfully. Listen • 0:48

Jenna Redel wins Boone County Treasurer This election was Redel’s first time running for office. Listen • 0:42

Nolte elected Boone County Recorder of Deeds Democrat Bob Nolte defeated Republican Shamon Jones in the race for Boone County Recorder of Deeds on Nov. 8 with 56% of the vote. Listen • 0:38

