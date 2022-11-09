© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Midterm Election 2022 Results: Boone County Democrats

KBIA | By Harshawn Ratanpal, Meghan Lee & Gillian Koptik
Published November 9, 2022 at 2:00 AM CST
A group of people take a selfie during the Democratic watch party behind a table.
Gillian Koptik
KBIA
People take a selfie during the Democratic watch party on Nov. 8 at The Roof.

Boone County Democrats and their supporters gathered last night at the Roof atop the The Broadway Hotel to watch election results come in. KBIA reporters spoke with many of the victors.

Doug Mann - Missouri House of Representatives, District 50

Four people stand next to each other at the Democratic watch party. Cole Bauer, campaign manager for Doug Mann, stands on the middle left.
Doug Mann wins 50th State House District
Harshawn Ratanpal
Mann defeated Republican James Musgraves.

Adrian Plank - Missouri House of Representatives, District 47

Plank hugs loved ones after a winning the Race for state representative of the 47th district.
Adrian Plank wins Missouri 47th District State Representative
Meghan Lee
Democrat Adrian Plank won his election for Missouri House District 47 with 52% of the vote. Plank ran for the same state representative position in the past two elections unsuccessfully.

Jenna Redel - Boone County Treasurer

People sit inside The Roof bar for the Democratic watch party.
Jenna Redel wins Boone County Treasurer
Gillian Koptik
This election was Redel’s first time running for office.

Bob Nolte - Boone County Recorder of Deeds

Bob Nolte is the winning candidate for recorder of deeds.
Nolte elected Boone County Recorder of Deeds
Harshawn Ratanpal
Democrat Bob Nolte defeated Republican Shamon Jones in the race for Boone County Recorder of Deeds on Nov. 8 with 56% of the vote.

Kyle Rieman - Boone County Auditor

Candidates Dave Raithel and Adrian Plank sit with friends and family during the Democratic watch party.
Kyle Rieman wins Boone County Auditor
Meghan Lee
Democrat Kyle Rieman won his race for Boone County Auditor with 52% of the vote.

