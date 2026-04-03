Behind the Issue: A look into the April 2026 issue of 'Vox Magazine'

At the Albert Oakland Park, a group of players step into worlds of their own making. Through costumes, combat and character-building, members of Columbia’s Live Action Roleplaying (LARP) group turn imagination into a shared reality.

In this episode of Behind the Issue, Editor-in-Chief Cayli Yanagida spoke with David Aldrich about how the city's chapter of the Kingdom of Tal Dagore embraces the spirit of individual expression and community.

Find this story and more in the April issue of Vox Magazine:

The city's chapter of the Kingdom of Tal Dagore embraces the spirit of Dungeons & Dragons through Live Action Roleplaying events.

House shows form the core identity of many up-and-coming Columbia musicians, flipping the local concert scene upside down.

Longtime members of the restaurant scene, Paddy and Chelsea Jernigan will bring local subs back to Columbia with their new concept, Birdie's Deli.