Behind the Issue: A look into the May issue of 'Vox Magazine'

KBIA | By Dominique Hodge, Micah Barnes, Sam Barrett, Grace Burwell
Published April 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Sara Lawson kneels down to greet her chickens in Rocheport. “One of my goals is to teach and show kids and the community about chickens, and show them that they aren’t mindless animals with no thoughts and emotions,” said Lawson.
Jamie Maron
/
Columbia Missourian
In this month’s “Behind the Issue,” Editor-in-chief Micah Barnes spoke with writers Sam Barrett and Grace Burwell to discuss their experience writing stories for this month’s homesteading package. The two reflect on their favorite moments and what they want readers to take away from their stories.

Vox Magazine is Columbia's connection to what's happening in our city, providing perspective on the news and culture people are talking about.

Homestead revival in the digital age

Homesteading is much more than maintaining a household; it's a way to be self-sufficient and independent. Read about the history of homesteading and how it has adapted to fit our needs today.

From produce to Missouri natives: local garden continues to flourish after 40 years

Kathy and Matthew Doisy are knowledgeable and passionate about maintaining their long-standing garden. Get an inside look at how they upkeep this little ecosystem, and gather helpful gardening tips that can translate to your home.

Raising an empire — one egg at a time

Sara Lawson is not only a student: She's also running a chicken empire. Read how Lawson produces 14 dozen eggs per week by taking care of a total of 60 copper hens, black and white-flecked roosters, and ivory ducks.
