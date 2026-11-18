COLUMBIA — The Nightlife Committee of The District is proposing a $20,000 grant to the board of the Downtown Community Improvement District to help light alleys and sidewalks next to storefronts across downtown Columbia.

Nickie Davis, executive director of The District, said the funds would be split into $10,000 for exterior lighting for businesses and the other half dedicated to lighting alleys.

Businesses will be able to submit photos of where they would like new lights and why they need it, and The District would award them. This would be marked as a reimbursement rather than an up-front payment.

"The city says alleys are the business facing the alley's responsibility," Davis said. "I still think the alley is something either the city or the district should take care of."

According to the proposal, there would be a cap of $2,000 per property, meaning the grant could serve as many as 10 businesses.

Davis said this isn't the first time The District has pushed for more lights downtown.

"Safety, it's just more comfortable downtown if it's a well-lit area," Davis said. "I think that is always what kind of draws people and make them feel more comfortable," Davis said.

John Gilbreth, owner of Pizza Tree, opened up a new sit-down section to his restaurant a few months ago. The building has two alleys right next to it.

"I think it's a good idea to just have equal illumination as much as we can all across The District," Gilbreth said. "It just sounds safe and inviting... the less dark corners the better."

The proposal said priority would go to projects addressing a clear visibility problem for visitors.

"Our last, most recent grant is for outward facing camera for businesses or outdoor cameras," Davis said. "The next step to that is making sure that our businesses are well lit up."

The grant would go into effect in fiscal year 2027.