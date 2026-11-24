A new dedicated lane for southbound U.S. 63 traffic onto the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City opened on Monday, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The westbound U.S. 54 ramps to and from Callaway County Route W, Cedar City Drive/Airport Road, remain closed as work continues.

Widening westbound U.S. 54 began in June 2026 with work originally planned to be completed in the spring 2027.

Unseasonably warm temperatures allowed crews to continue work and finish the dedicated lane for southbound U.S. 63 onto the Missouri River bridge several months ahead of schedule, according to the release.

The westbound U.S. 54 on-ramp could open soon — in the next week, weather-permitting — while the westbound exit ramp is expected to remain closed for several weeks, MoDOT said.

For the remainder of the project, there will be limited impacts to U.S. 54 traffic, with the occasional single-lane closure as needed, the release said.