Afternoon Newscast for November 18, 2026 Published November 18, 2026 at 4:50 PM CST Listen • 0:00 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri Attorney General and Dollar General resolve litigation over deceptive pricingJefferson City Council approves purchase of land for trail retentionCity Council approves motion to identify alternatives to Flock camerasGrant proposed to light up downtown Columbia businesses and alleys