Paul Pepper: Emily Edgington Andrews and Joy Powell, Choral Arts Alliance & Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong

Enjoy an evening of music by Stephen Sondheim next Saturday at Christian Fellowship Church in Columbia. EMILY EDGINGTON ANDREWS and JOY POWELL are here with more about this joint concert from Columbia Chorale and MU Theatre Department, and about the scholarship that will benefit from funds raised! Also, DAYNA GLANZ tells us about OsteoStrong's "very safe way" to build bone density, and if it matters that you step away from treatments for a period of time. (3:46) April 18, 2023