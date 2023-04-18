© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Emily Edgington Andrews and Joy Powell, Choral Arts Alliance & Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published April 18, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Joy Powell and Emily Edgington Andrews
Joy Powell and Emily Edgington Andrews
Dayna Glanz
Dayna Glanz

Enjoy an evening of music by Stephen Sondheim next Saturday at Christian Fellowship Church in Columbia. EMILY EDGINGTON ANDREWS and JOY POWELL are here with more about this joint concert from Columbia Chorale and MU Theatre Department, and about the scholarship that will benefit from funds raised! Also, DAYNA GLANZ tells us about OsteoStrong's "very safe way" to build bone density, and if it matters that you step away from treatments for a period of time. (3:46) April 18, 2023

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
