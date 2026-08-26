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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Alex LaBrunerie, LaBrunerie Financial, "College tuition"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published August 26, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Alex LaBrunerie
1 of 1  — Alex LaBrunerie.jpg
Alex LaBrunerie

It's college tuition season, and LaBrunerie Financial president Alex LaBrunerie is breaking down exactly what qualifies as a 529 expense -- from tuition and computers to off-campus rent. Plus, with Missouri's Amendment 5 failing to pass, Alex explains why now may be the perfect time to consider a Roth conversion and lock in tax-free withdrawals for the future. August 26, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanAlex LaBrunerieLaBrunerie Financial
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
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