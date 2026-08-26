The Daily Blend w/ AC: Alex LaBrunerie, LaBrunerie Financial, "College tuition"
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Alex LaBrunerie
It's college tuition season, and LaBrunerie Financial president Alex LaBrunerie is breaking down exactly what qualifies as a 529 expense -- from tuition and computers to off-campus rent. Plus, with Missouri's Amendment 5 failing to pass, Alex explains why now may be the perfect time to consider a Roth conversion and lock in tax-free withdrawals for the future. August 26, 2026