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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: On location at Clementine's Ice Cream in Columbia

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published October 29, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
JulieClaire Lane
1 of 1  — JulieClaire Lane.jpg
JulieClaire Lane

JulieClaire Lane, director of retail at Clementine's Ice Cream, reveals how founder Tamara Keefe went from making ice cream in her kitchen to building a 14-location empire in 12 short years. Inside the new Columbia parlor, discover the story behind the hand-painted art, surprising flavor collections like the Edgar Allan Poe series, and why their coconut fudge non-dairy ice cream might just convert any skeptic! October 29, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanJulieClaire LaneClementine's Ice Cream
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
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