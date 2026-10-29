The Daily Blend w/ AC: On location at Clementine's Ice Cream in Columbia

JulieClaire Lane, director of retail at Clementine's Ice Cream, reveals how founder Tamara Keefe went from making ice cream in her kitchen to building a 14-location empire in 12 short years. Inside the new Columbia parlor, discover the story behind the hand-painted art, surprising flavor collections like the Edgar Allan Poe series, and why their coconut fudge non-dairy ice cream might just convert any skeptic! October 29, 2026