Kay Oursler first dreamed of joining the Peace Corps at 21 years old. Forty-four years later, after raising two children and divorcing her husband, she made the choice she didn’t get to years earlier. Oursler joined the Peace Corps at 65, setting foot in Tanzania for the first time in 2005. What was supposed to be a two-year experience turned into 20 years of living in Uhekule, Tanzania. While there, Oursler started the village’s first orphanage, Sunrise Children’s Home.

In this episode of Behind the Issue, Editor-in-Chief Grace Romine spoke with writer Allie Tribe about Oursler and her newfound family.

Find this story and more in the November issue of Vox Magazine:

The American Mustang Project adopts and rehabilitates horses that have been captured by the Bureau of Land Management. A recent New York Times investigation reports the BLM has sold an increasing number of horses into a pipeline to commercial processing.

After successful pop-up craft events, Third Space now has a permanent storefront to host workshops and bring-your-own-craft events.

This year’s lettuce recalls put food safety concerns on the table. Learn how mid-Missouri farmers and producers are here to feed Columbia shoppers — whether there’s a recall or not.

